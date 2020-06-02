Eastleigh have released ex-Peterborough United and Luton Town striker scott rendell, as announced by their official club website.

The National League side have published their retained list as they look ahead to next season.

Ben Strevens’ side have also announced that Jake McKnight and Lewis Waterfield will be leaving the club as free agents, whereas they remain in talks with duo Max Stryjek and Andrew Boyce over extending their stays.

Their website read: “Everyone at Eastleigh FC would like to wish all the players leaving the club or returning to their parent side all the best for the next stage of their careers, and we thank them for their contributions during their time at the Silverlake.”

Rendell, who is 33 years old, is a vastly experienced forward who has racked up over 500 appearances in his career.

The veteran joined Eastleigh last summer and scored eight goals in 38 games in all competitions this past season.

Rendell played for Luton Town during the 2012/13 season and scored the winning goal for the then-Conference side against Premier League outfit Norwich City in the FA Cup that year.

He has also previously played for the likes of Cambridge United, Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers, Woking and Aldershot Town.

Rendell is a proven goal scorer in the National League and showed that again last term at Eastleigh. He will have to weigh up his options over the coming months but could be on the radar of a few sides at that level who need a striker.

