Kevin Blackwell was Leeds United manager from June 1, 2004 to September 20, 2006. It was a span of time that took in 115 games, games that 44 wins, 37 draws and 34 losses. Speaking to Sky Sports, Blackwell expresses some of his concerns as the Whites get ready for a football restart.

It’s been 10 weeks now since Leeds United played their last game before football locked down as part of the means to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. That game was a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. It was a fifth consecutive win for the Whites and their fifth game without conceding.

That was good enough form to see United enter lockdown at the top of the Sky Bet Championship and a full seven points clear of Fulham in 3rd – the first of the playoff places. That is where the Whites now sit facing this nine-game sprint to the season’s end.

It’s the restart of football which has gotten Blackwell expressing his thoughts to Sky Sports. Blackwell says that: “Premier League for Leeds will be the Holy grail that they’ve been after now for the last 13, 14 years.”

He continues to talk about Leeds, adding: “No one’s got the right to be there but a club that deserves to be there, you know, I have to say that it’s Leeds. It’s an unbelievable football club: set-up, supporters and everything. It is all geared for the Premier League.”

The former Leeds United boss then moves on to the fears that he has, fears of what Leeds United have been like recently. He provides a reminder saying: “In the back of their minds they will know that they have slipped over quite a few seasons in this last run-in. Going forwards, Leeds have never been a great finisher of a season.”

The fans at Elland Road have packed the stadium with noise. Attendances haven’t dropped below 34,000 this season. Leeds United fans often travel in droves. This is something that Blackwell reflects on adding: “It’s going to be quite eerie playing round a stadium that is empty. The element of a training facility comes into play here and it’s quite hard to get up to the intensity.”

Yet, his biggest fear for the Whites is just this – that playing behind closed doors will rob Leeds United of the advantage of an emboldening crowd. Speaking about playing in front of an empty set of terraces, Blackwell worries: “That can have a massive effect on anybody. I think one of the aces in the cards is the supporters for Leeds and unfortunately, that will now be missing.“

