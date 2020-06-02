Coventry city ‘could well’ swoop in to sign callum O’Hare permanently from aston villa, as per Coventry live.

The midfielder is out of contract with the Premier League side this summer and the Sky Blues are interested if available on a free transfer.

O’Hare, who is 22 years old, faces an uncertain future at Villa Park with his deal there coming to an end at the end of this month. He faces talks with Dean Smith’s side over whether he has a long-term future with the Midlands club.

If not, then Coventry will be ready to try and bring him in on a permanent basis. However, Mark Robins’ men could face competition from other football league clubs for his signature.

O’Hare has been a key player for Coventry on loan this season and has helped them rise to the top of League One.

The promising midfielder has made 40 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and seven assists.

The ex-England Under-20 international is a product of the Villa academy and rose up through the youth ranks before making his first-team debut in League Cup tie against Colchester United in August 2017.

O’Hare has since played eight more times for the now-top flight outfit and spent the second-half of last season on loan in League Two at Carlisle United.

He has been a hit at Coventry this term and if they are promoted back to the Championship, then their chances of bringing O’Hare to the club on a permanent basis will be serious.

Will Coventry land O'Hare this summer?