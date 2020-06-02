RANGERS ARE LOOKING TO SIGN CHARLTON ATHLETIC’S LYLE TAYLOR THIS SUMMER, ACCORDING TO A REPORT BY THE DAILY STAR.

Steven Gerrard’s side are lining up a move for the in-demand striker.

Taylor, who is 30 years old, is set to leave Charlton at the end of the month on a free transfer when his contract at the Valley expires.

He has been prolific for the London side since his move there from AFC Wimbledon in June 2018, scoring 25 goals in all competitions last season to help them gain promotion from League One.

The Monserrat international has managed 11 goals in this campaign but is likely to have played his last game for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Taylor is a well-travelled footballer and has played for various clubs in the past such as AFC Bournemouth, Falkirk, Sheffield United, Partick Thistle and Scunthorpe United.

His next move is the biggest of his career, hence why he is unwilling to risk getting injured playing for Charlton when the season resumes this month.

Rangers are looking to go toe-to-toe with bitter rivals Celtic for the Scottish title next term and see Taylor as the man to come in and fire the goals for them.

The striker will have plenty of interest in him from English sides this summer, but interest from Scotland is something for him to consider.

In addition, the prospect of working under Gerrard and playing in Europe for Rangers could potentially turn his head to a return up the border having left Partick Thistle five years ago.

