Championship strugglers Barnsley and Luton Town have both expressed concerns over the restart of the season as reported by Sky Sports News.

Both sides are currently in the relegation zone but have stated that they are worried over the potential return of football on June 20.

Barnsley have written to the EFL to warn them over the “potential failure of their enterprise” with Luton want further information on how training will be stepped up across all clubs over the next few weeks as they seek to ensure no other clubs are able to gain an advantage.

Barnsley are requesting for further parachute payments to be made should they be relegated an eventuality they say would be “unfair and unlawful” if the remaining games are not completed.

The Tykes have proposed the scrapping of relegation in the Championship, League One and League Two as they believe this is the fairest way forward.

The letter written by the Yorkshire club to the EFL goes on to say that, if they are relegated then the £7.4million received by each Championship club should be paid to the three relegated teams next season, to help them survive the lack of income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Luton are harbouring concerns over the training methods as well as fixture congestion with games looking to be completed by the end of July.

Luton believe that the play-offs should take place in August and think that squeezing the fixtures into a six-week period is too much in terms of workload on the players.

Despite the EFL announcing that the provisional date for the season to be resumed as June 20, there are still plenty of sounds coming out of Championship clubs who want further reassurances on specific matters before things can proceed.