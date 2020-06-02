The future of Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor has been firmly on the radar for several months and with news that he will refuse to play the remaining nine games behind closed doors this could leave West Bromwich Albion with a clear pathway to his capture as reported by Sky Sports News.

Taylor has scored 11 goals this season for the Addicks and is their top scorer despite missing some of the campaign through injury.

His reason for not wanting to play for Charlton beyond the expiration of his contract which ends this summer is due to him not wanting to risk injury which could scupper his chances of a big money move.

The striker has been linked with Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom and Rangers in recent months and this speculation is likely to continue throughout the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old is believed to have turned down a new contract at the Valley and looks set for pastures new this summer, leaving a gaping hole in Lee Bowyer’s striking department.

Should Taylor not agree a new contract then it appears certain that he will move on a free transfer with a whole host of clubs interesting in securing his services.

His 11 goals have come in just 22 Championship appearances this season and he is undoubtedly a clinical striker at this level despite this being his first campaign in the second tier of English football.

West Brom will be looking to bolster their attacking options this summer with Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore all failing to find the net on a consistent basis despite being second in the division and the league’s top scorers.

Whether Taylor would be good enough to make the step up to the Premier League should the Baggies win promotion is a question which remains to be answered.