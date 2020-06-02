Motherwell have confirmed on their official club website that former Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle defender Peter Hartley will be leaving the club once his contract comes to an end.

With the Scottish Premiership season coming to an end, the door has opened for clubs to make decisions over the futures of players. Out of contract players have been facing uncertainty amid the unprecedented situation but now, Motherwell’s out of contract players have found out about their future.

Motherwell have opted to release seven players and among them is defender Peter Hartley, formerly of Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle. Hartley spent almost three years in Scotland with Motherwell, notching up 65 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and laying on three assists in the process.

Now, Hartley will be on the lookout for a new club. Aside from his time with Motherwell, Hartley has spent his entire career in England. He came through the academy at Sunderland and made his breakthrough into senior football with the Black Cats. Hartley played once for the club’s senior side and spent time out on loan with Chesterfield before leaving to join Hartlepool United at the end of his deal in 2009.

Hartley spent four years with Hartlepool, playing 179 times for the club before leaving in 2013. Since then, he has gone on to play for Stevenage, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool. He has amassed over 400 career appearances, displaying experience and leadership in his displays.

Now that Hartley’s time with Motherwell has come to an end, it will be interesting to see where he ends up next. WIll the former Sunderland youngster remain on Scotland or will he move back into the Football League?

Would you like to see your club swoop for Peter Hartley this summer?