According to a report from The Mirror, Liverpool have agreed to allow loaned out starlet Rhian Brewster remain with Swansea City until the end of the season.

Swansea City have seen a handful of young Premier League stars join the club on loan this season. The likes of Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher, Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster have all impressed during loan spells in South Wales.

Now, a report has claimed that Swansea City have agreed on an extension to the loan deal of the aforementioned Brewster. The Mirror has reported that Liverpool have agreed to extend Brewster’s loan until the end of the Championship season after it was revealed that the second-tier was looking to make a return to action later this month.

Brewster is a youngster who has been tipped for big thins since his breakthrough from Liverpool’s academy. After proving to be a prolific goalscorer, Brewster was sent out on loan to Swansea City in the January transfer window to allow him to pick up some crucial experience with Steve Cooper.

Since joining, Brewster has scored four goals in 11 Championship appearances, impressing upfront for the Swans as they look to stage a late push for a spot in the Championship play-offs.

The extension of Brewster’s deal will come as good news to Swansea City fans. The young Liverpool star will be hungry upon football’s return and will be looking to help fire his loan side into a late play-off fight. Swansea City fans, do you think Brewster has what it takes to fire Steve Cooper’s side into the play-off spots with nine games remaining?

Can Brewster fire Swansea into the top six?