Speaking to Capital City Press, Reading striker Marc McNulty has said that he loves playing in Scotland with loan club Hibernian, adding that he would be open to a move back to the club.

Striker Marc McNulty has spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan away from Reading. McNulty endured a difficult stint with Sunderland in the first half of the season before making a loan move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

McNulty’s second stint with Hibs brought four goals and two assists in eight appearances before the premature end to the season cut short his time at Easter Road.

Now, when asked about his future and where it may lie, McNulty has said that he loves playing in Scotland for Hibs and would love to make another return. However, he added that he is still waiting on answers from parent club Reading as to what they have planned for him.

“I’d come back to Scotland, I love it here. I love playing for Hibs, but I definitely do want to play in England again. Obviously, it depends on what kind of offers you get. It’s going to be hard because I’ve not played a lot this season.

“I just need to be playing under a manager who’ll see me playing every week. I’ve still got another two years at Reading. I need to speak to the manager to see if he wants me back there.

“There is a loans manager who asks you how you’re getting on, but I need to have a conversation with the manager.”

Since joining Reading from Coventry City, McNulty has played in 15 games across all competitions. In the process, he has scored one goal and laid on one assist. The likes of George Puscas, Yakou Meite and Sam Baldock have been ahead of McNulty in the pecking order, so it will be interesting to see what the Royals have planned for the striker this summer.

