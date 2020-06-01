Adolfo Gaich was a name out of the blue before news broke from TYC Sport that he was linked to West Brom. Come to today and Football Insider say that he’s also on a list of possibilities for Leeds United should they attain promotion. Add into the mix news from his agent that he could be available cheaper than his release clause and it’s been a busy couple of days.

The young striker is in his first season of first-team football but he is already turning heads as he continues his step up from age-rank football with San Lorenzo. He’s featured in 27 Superliga games for San Lorenzo, scoring seven goals. 12 of those games and five of those goals have come this season – a season where he also made his full Argentina debut in a friendly against Mexico.

He first began to catch the eye of European scouts when starring for the young Albiceleste side in the Under-20 World Cup in Poland last year. He scored three goals and provided one assist in just 267 minutes of football. That haul was part of seven goals in just 14 Under-20 appearances for the Cordoba-born youngster.

TYC Sport’s reporter, Pablo Lafourcade, writes that there has been “strong interest from European football for some time” and he came close to signing for Club Brugge at one point. Add to that news from his agent, Pablo Caro, that “He would like to move to Italy, but he is in the sights of many clubs” and you have a cocktail brewing.

However, if you want to throw a curveball into the mix as well, how about this from leftfield and an interview with the Argentine FA? Maybe Gaich’s lockdown activities indicate a little about where he thinks his long-term aspirations for football lie. Aside from the usual video game and time with the dog coping mechanisms, Gaich lets slip that he spends time working on academic pursuits.

On this, he said: “I spend a lot of time perfecting my English. I have been studying the language for seven years and it helps me a lot, especially at this time, to spend time productively.” Studying English is compulsory in Argentinian school but perhaps it is telling that the much sought after striker is keeping up with his studies of English after leaving school.

Did he do so with a longer-term goal in mind? Does he have the intention of perfecting it ready for a move into English football?