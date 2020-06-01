HULL CITY HOLD AN OPTION TO MAKE MALLIK WILKS’ LOAN MOVE FROM BARNSLEY PERMANENT.

The Tigers brought him in on an initial loan deal this past winter and can sign him this summer, as detailed on their official club website when he joined the club in January.

Wilks, who is 21 years old, has scored three goals in nine appearances in the Championship since his switch to the KCOM Stadium.

He only joined fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley from Leeds United last summer but fell out-of-favour with the Tykes so reunited with Grant McCann at Hull.

Wilks spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers in League One under the ex-Peterborough United boss, scoring 16 goals to help them get to the Play-Offs.

Hull face a decision on whether to exercise their option to sign him on a permanent basis. His chances of landing a deal with the Tigers could depend on whether he can help them survive in the Championship when the campaign resumes.

McCann’s men currently sit two points above the drop zone and if they are relegated to League One, the likelihood of signing Wilks would be less then if they stayed up due to finances.

Wilks is still raw but will get better with more games under his belt and Hull can offer him that. He is pacey and has already chipped in with an average of a goal every three games, which for a winger in the Championship is not a bad return.

He will have to be patient before seeing if he has a long-term future at the KCOM Stadium.