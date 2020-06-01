MANCHESTER CITY YOUNGSTER LUKE BOLTON HAS SPENT THIS PAST SEASON ON LOAN AT LUTON TOWN.

The Premier League champions loaned out their academy graduate to the Championship last summer to gain some first-team experience at Kenilworth Road.

Bolton, who is 20 years old, has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters.

He has proven to be a useful player for Luton this term, mainly due to his versatility of playing at full-back or on the wing. Nathan Jones’ side will be battling for their second tier status when the season resumes and he could play a key part.

Re-signing Bolton on loan again this summer would be a shrewd move by the Hatters, whether they are in the Championship or in League One.

He will be no way near City’s first-team so Pep Guardiola’s are likely to loan him out again for more experience and Luton should be at the front of the queue.

Bolton was born in Stockport and has risen up through City’s youth ranks. Although he has never played for their first-team, he has been an important member of their youth sides over the past few years.

He spent time out on loan in the third tier at Wycombe Wanderers last season which was his first taste of senior football.

The England Under-20 international has a bright future ahead of him and Luton have provided him with the platform to play in the Championship. Although he was Graeme Jones’ signing last summer, could his namesake Nathan bring him back for next season?