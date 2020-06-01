SAMMY AMEOBI IS OUT OF CONTRACT AT NOTTINGHAM FOREST AT THE END OF THIS MONTH.

The winger only penned a one-year deal at the City Ground when he joined the club on a free transfer.

Ameobi, who is 28 years old, has been a key player for the Reds this season and has made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and gaining eight assists.

Forest have a big decision to make on his long-term future at the club with his current contract expiring. With the campaign due to resume on 20th June, it is still yet to be known what is happening with players on the final weeks of their deals.

Ameobi has proven to be a useful player for Sabri Lamouchi’s side this term as he adds more experience and depth to their ranks. Losing him for free this summer, potentially to a Championship rival, would be a big blow so they need to ensure they tie him down on a new contract.

The pacey wide man could play a key part in Forest’s push for promotion to the Premier League. They are currently sat in 5th position and are five points inside the Play-Offs.

Prior to his switch to Nottingham, Ameobi started out at Newcastle United before playing 70 times for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from the North-East at Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

He then left St James’ Park for Bolton Wanderers and spent three years there before joining Forest for free last summer.