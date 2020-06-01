BOLTON WANDERERS GOALKEEPER REMI MATTHEWS IS A PLAYER SUNDERLAND BOSS PHIL PARKINSON KNOWS WELL.

The stopper was Parkinson’s number one last season in the Championship for the Trotters.

With Sunderland’s current first choice Jon McLaughlin out of contract this month, could their manager go for Matthews this summer?

Matthews, who is 26 years old, is also due to become a free agent in a matter of weeks and will have to weigh up his options.

He is likely to leave the University of Bolton Stadium with the North-West side slipping into League Two. He has made 38 appearances for Keith Hill’s side in all competitions this season.

Parkinson loaned him for Bolton in August 2018 and he signed for them on a permanent basis five months later.

The Norfolk-born ‘keeper started his career at Norwich City but never played for their first-team. Instead, he enjoyed loan spells away from Carrow Road at Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Hamilton Academical and Plymouth Argyle.

Matthews has been a key player for Bolton over the past two seasons despite their fall down the Football League.

Sunderland will need a new goalkeeper if McLaughlin leaves and Matthews could fit the bill for them. He would add more competition for their number one spot and would be a steal on a free transfer.

Parkinson will be looking to put his own stamp on the Black Cats this summer as he gears up for his first full season in charge of the League One promotion hopefuls next term.