Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are both sides that are taking some interest in Argentinian striker Adolfo Gaich state Football Insider and TYC Sports respectively. Now his agent, Pablo Caro, gives hope to sides chasing his signature in an interview carried on the Caciomercato website.

Commenting that Gaich is up for a move away from Argentina and San Lorenzo, agent Caro said: “He would like to move to Italy, but he is in the sights of many clubs.” Italy-wise, Serie A sides Atalanta and Inter Milan are said to have designs on the robust #9.

Córdoba-born Gaich started off his football career with San Lorenzo, the club he is still at now. He moved from San Lorenzo’s B side to the first-team at the start of July 2018.

He’s featured in 27 Superliga games for San Lorenzo, scoring seven goals. 12 of those games and five of those goals have come this season – a season where he also made his full Argentina debut in a friendly against Mexico. That debut for the Albiceleste came on the back of 14 Under-20 Argentina caps (seven goals) and six caps (one goal) at Under-23 level.

TYC Sport’s reporter, Pablo Lafourcade, writes that there has been “strong interest from European football for some time” in the young striker who shone in the Under-20 World Cup in Poland last year. His agent adds to this with an interesting comment about the strapping striker’s release clause from San Lorenzo.

Commenting on Gaich’s release clause, Caro said that what would be needed to activate his client’s transfer would amount to a fee a shade under £12million. However, what is of interest to any interested side is that the youngster “could be purchased for less.”

In a market where value is likely to be deflated by the COVID-19 pandemic and sporting lockdown, such news might be welcomed by the decision-makers at Elland Road and the Hawthorns.