Crewe Alexandra head coach David Artell has told the club website the fact they don’t know if they have been promoted has affected their preparations going into next season.

Sky Bet League Two has already decided that their season is over because of the Coronavirus pandemic but there are still some big decisions to be made. It has still not been confirmed if the teams that finished in the top three will be getting promoted, leaving several sides in the lurch as they wonder what their future is.

Crewe are one of those teams. When the season was initially suspended back in March, they were on top of League Two, beating 2nd place Swindon Town by goal difference. Even though they could be crowned as champions of the division, though the Points Per Game model will drop them back under Swindon, they still don’t know if they will be getting promoted this season. Artell has admitted that this has affected his preparations going into next season as he can’t plan without knowing what division they are in.

Artell said: “Persevering human life is the first priority and then making sure that the EFL still has a certain number of football clubs and that some do not go the same way as Bury. This has affected all clubs at all levels, even Manchester United publicly announced that they had lost in the region of £30 million already.

“It has affected our plans but only in terms of the timing of the decision making. This is an ever-changing environment. The picture seems to change every day and the truth is we don’t know. There are so many factors to consider.

“We don’t know when it will be safe to return to training, when the new season will start or when fans will be allowed into the stadium.

“We don’t know what league we will be in yet. That hasn’t been confirmed and I don’t count my chickens.

“If we are in League One, do we miss out on the revenue if we have home fixtures against Sunderland, Ipswich, Barnsley or any more of the big hitters during the first half of the next season? There is some much to consider, especially with the finances and all you can do is make an educated guess and try and plan as best you can.”