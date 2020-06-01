Portsmouth head coach Kenny Jackett has told the club website that he feels sorry for the non-league clubs that are struggling without ticket revenue during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, teams across the EFL have had to shut down their stadiums. This means they are without their main source of revenue which are ticket sales. While this is bad for teams in the EFL, they do at least have some TV deals to fall back on and have larger fanbases that buy merchandise. Non-league clubs have smaller fanbases and no TV deals, which mean they completely rely on ticket sales on the day.

This is a big blow in the summer as they make a lot of money from friendlies with local EFL sides. This is why Jackett is expressing his sympathy for the local sides around him. It is unlikely the revenue-boosting frendly of Havant and Waterlooville Vs Portsmouth will happen this summer and teams across the country will also be missing out on these sort of matches.

Jackett said: “I have a lot of sympathy for the likes of Havant & Waterlooville, given the outstanding season they were having.

“After being relegated the previous year, they looked in a good position to go back up to the National League. That might not now happen.

“The friendly we play against them every summer is a useful one that brings both clubs – and their fans – together.

“It’s a traditional game, but also a competitive one for us. It attracts a big crowd and is an enjoyable occasion.

“I do feel for them and other clubs at the moment, with football at that level seemingly in hibernation.

“But our friendly will return at some point – whenever that maybe – and I’m sure they’ll come back stronger.”