QPR head coach Mark Warburton has told Sky Sports that the Sky Bet Championship is returning far too quickly.

It was confirmed last night that the Championship is intending to return to action on the 20th June, three days after the Premier League’s stated return. The season has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic and discussions have been ongoing since then on how to restart the season. With last night’s news, teams in the division now know they’ll be back to playing, albeit behind closed doors, before the end of June.

But the news has not been welcomed across the league. Earlier in the day, QPR’s chief executive Lee Hoos has said they are vehemently opposed to the idea and the team’s manager is now joining him in being against the stated return. Warburton believes that while he is for finishing the season on the pitch, this is too early and doesn’t give teams the chance to handle the injury risk.

Warburton said: “To get caught blind-sided last night, 40 minutes before the public are told, is just inappropriate.

“We are all for finishing the campaign, but give us the time to prepare the players to avoid the injury risk. We have to make sure we avoid the medical chaos in the injury room.”

“Now suddenly last night, without any consultation, we get told that we are starting in less than three weeks which I just find to be ludicrous.

“We have the play-offs to consider as well and there will be a lot of games in a short period of time. But right now we need to acclimatise our players.

“They are talking about five substitutes.

“You are much better off having an extra week or 10 days to work with, prepare your players and maintain the normal rules than you are worrying about the five substitutes and changing the normal guidelines.”