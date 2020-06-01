Hull City’s Kevin Stewart has told the TapIn Football podcast he is willing to play on for the club despite the fact he is out of contract.

The biggest news today is coming out of Charlton Athletic. It has been confirmed today that three of their players whose contracts are set to expire this summer, David Davis, Chris Solly and Lyle Taylor, will be refusing to play when the Sky Bet Championship season restarts on the 20th June. This has created a fear across the league that many other players in the same situation will also refuse to play until their contract situation is resolved.

But Stewart will not be one of the players holding out for a new deal. He has confirmed that even if Hull don’t want to sign him on a longer deal, he is happy to play on a short term deal. Hull need all the quality they can get as they lie just above the relegation zone and will be fighting against the drop.

Stewart said: “It’s a tricky one. At our club there’s a lot of players in the same situation,”

“There’s not been much communication. Obviously it’s real uncertain times right now. No one has really got answers to what’s going on.

“Each player is probably going to tell you different things. They might not feel comfortable extending their contract for an extra month to finish the season if there’s no guarantees they’ll be there next season.

“Some other players might be happy and take the risk. For me it would be a good idea to play even if you’re not guaranteed having a contract next season.

“The more you play, the more likely you are to get another club or, if you play well, they’ll be more likely to extend your contract for next season.

“Different players will see it different ways. The older players might not be willing to risk an injury. Me personally I’d prefer to play, even if I’ve not got a guarantee (of an extended contract).”