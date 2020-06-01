Former Bristol City and Oldham Athletic defender Brian Wilson has announced his retirement from football on his Twitter account.

After thinking long and hard I have made the decision to retire from professional football due to injury. I've achieved everything I ever dreamed of since I was a young boy. Obviously this couldn't of happened if it wasn't for my family who have played a huge part in my career. — brian wilson (@brian07951777) June 1, 2020

The 37-year-old made over 500 appearances in his career and has said he has “achieved everything” he dreamed of doing.

Wilson, who is from Manchester, has hung his boots with his final spell coming in non-league last season with Buxton.

The defender started out at Stoke City and rose up through the youth ranks with the Potters before playing nine times for their first-team as a youngster.

Wilson then moved onto Cheltenham Town in 2003 and spent four years with the Robins before Bristol City snapped him up. He then helped the Ashton Gate side gain promotion to the Championship in 2007.

He was denied a promotion to the Premier League a year later when Bristol City lost at Wembley to Hull City in the Play-Off final.

Wilson stayed with the Robins until 2010 before leaving for Colchester United, where he spent four seasons and played 164 games. Oldham Athletic then brought him back to familiar surroundings in the North-West six years ago and he played for the Latics for four campaigns in League One.

He then dropped down into the National League with Barrow for the 2018/19 campaign, ending his lengthy association with the Football League in the process.

The defender was a consistent performer for the likes of Cheltenham, Bristol City, Colchester and Oldham and was a popular figure at all of his clubs. Wilson will now have to weigh up his next career move after announcing his retirement from playing.