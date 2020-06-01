Hull City have extended the loan of Everton’s Josh Bowler to last until the end of the season according to a report from the Hull Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old winger went through a lot of teams in his youth career but made his debut at QPR. His promise was noticed by Everton who were able to sign him up. He is yet to make his debut for the Toffees and so he signed on loan for Hull for the season last year. He has gone on to make 26 appearances for the Tigers this season but hasn’t played for the club since suffering an injury in January.

While Bowler’s loan deal was to last until the end of the season, it was uncertain because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Many teams have called back players as their loan contract does not cover the extension to the season which was confirmed last night. This means teams are at risk at losing players who have been very important for them so far this season.

Luckily for Hull, who have many loan players currently at the club, they have been able to secure Bowler until the end of the season. It is likely he will be able to get more first-team action due to the departures of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki so Bowler could make a big impact as the Humberside club battle to avoid relegation. Hull will have to wait on the status of their other loanees which include the likes of Mallik Wilks, Marcus Maddison and Herbie Kane.