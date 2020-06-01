As per a report from The Athletic, Spanish giants Real Madrid were unable to tempt young star Harvey Elliott to make the move to Spain during his with Fulham, revealing that he turned down the chance to meet club captain Sergio Ramos.

17-year-old starlet Harvey Elliott made waves when he made his senior debut for Fulham during the 2018/19 campaign. The young winger made three appearances for Fulham’s senior side, debuting in the EFL Cup against Millwall before going on to make two appearances in the Premier League later on in the same campaign. His emergence attracted significant transfer interest and he ended up joining Liverpool.

But, it has now been revealed that Elliott could have made a very different move. The Athletic has reported that Spanish giants Real Madrid “rolled out the red carpet” to try and bring Elliott to the Bernabeu. However, their efforts were not enough. Elliott – a Liverpool supporter – turned down the chance to meet with Real skipper Sergio Ramos, reportedly saying:

“No, it’s OK thanks,” when asked if he wanted to meet the Real legend. “I don’t like him after what he did to Mo Salah.” Elliott was referring to Ramos’ tackle in the 2018 Champions League Final, which saw Salah dislocate his shoulder, forcing him out of the game in the first half.

Since joining Liverpool, Elliott has played in seven games for their senior side. He has impressed in the club’s development sides, scoring one goal and providing five assists in seven UEFA Youth League appearances, also netting three goals and laying on four assists for the club’s Under-23s. It will be interesting to see how Elliott develops with Liverpool. His emergence has seen him thrust into the limelight at a young age so it will be interesting to see if he can reach his high potential.