Crewe Alexandra will make contract decisions this week, as per a report by Cheshire Live.

David Artell’s side are set to announce their retained list over the next seven days with various key first-team players out of contract at the end of this month, one of which is this season’s top scorer Chris Porter.

The likes of Paul Green, Oliver Finney, Owen Dale, Shaun Miller and James Jones are also awaiting their fate as Railwaymen.

Artell has said: “Ideally we’d have done it after a decision on the league, but morally it’s wrong to make the players wait any longer.

“We’ll have to live and die by the decisions we make before we are sure which league we are going to be in, because I’d rather my players see I am trying my best for them and giving them as much early warning as possible if they’re not going to be kept on. It’s only fair on the players, I’ve been there and it’s not nice not knowing.”

Crewe were top of the fourth tier on goal difference when the season was halted in March. However, if the campaign is settled by a points-per-game system then the Cheshire side would finish 2nd behind Swindon Town.

Porter, who has previously played for the likes of Derby County, Sheffield United and Colchester United, has scored 14 goals this season for the Alex which is just a single goal shy of his tally from the 2017/18 season.

However, at the age of 36, he now faces a wait on his future at Gresty Road despite still being a proven goal scorer.