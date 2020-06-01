Speaking to Football Insider, former Sunderland and Aston Villa striker Kevin Phillips has said that he is confident that defender Gaetano Berardi will put pen to paper on a new deal with Leeds United.

Defender Gaetano Berardi has been with Leeds United since 2014. As it stands, Berardi’s deal with the club expires this summer and as of yet, no breakthrough has been made over a new deal.

The Athletic reported last month that Marcelo Bielsa was keen to keep Berardi at Leeds United and now, pundit Kevin Phillips has weighed in on the defender’s contract situation.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips has said that he is “sure” that Berardi will opt to sign a new deal with Leeds United if/ when they offer him a new deal, saying that he will be keen to snap up the chance to play in the Premier League. He said:

“He has been at the club a while and I would want to play in the Premier League with them. It is a difficult one. I had a similar situation when I left West Brom for Birmingham. They offered me the two-year contract which I was looking for.

“He might have the promise of more game time at another club but you want to be in the Premier League. Especially if you had been at Leeds for a long time. If the offer suits him and there is the opportunity to play in the Premier League I am sure he will opt for that.”

Berardi, 31, has been with Leeds United for almost six years now. Since signing from Sampdoria, Berardi has played 150 times for the Whites across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing seven assists. Now, Leeds United fans will be waiting for the next update on Berardi’s contract situation as the end of his deal nears.