According to the Telegraph’s John Percy, Leeds United promotion hopes have been boosted with news that it is expected Ben White will sign a short-term extension to lengthen his current deal at Elland Road. This will come about after proposed talks, scheduled for this week, centred on the Seagulls young centre-back Ben White who is nearing the mandated end of a season-long loan with the West Yorkshire outfit.

The outcome of these talks, which is sure to bring a big smile to Leeds fans’ faces is that White is expected to stay at Elland Road for two more months to cover the time it will take to have the last nine games completed and a line ruled under this season.

Percy writes that “it is understood that an extension will be agreed until the end of July” for the highly-regarded 22-year-old who has been a revelation for Leeds United. His first season at Championship level has seen the youngster shine at this level. Indeed, such has been the lustre of his shining that Premier League sides such as Liverpool and both Manchester outfits are said to be interested in a big-money bid for his services.

White is the archetype of modern centre-back that Marcelo Bielsa requires for his sides; a defender solid in the tackle but also comfortable on the ball and able to start attacking plays from the back. Such is his poise that Bielsa had the confidence to move him upfield and into Kalvin Phillips’ defensive midfield role when Phillips was injured, then serving a red-card suspension.

It can only be considered good news that the Whites are set to confirm that Ben White is staying to see out the remainder of this season.