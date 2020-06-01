According to a report from the Daily Record, Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clark is wanted by former Sunderland manager Jack Ross at Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clarke’s contract is set to expire this summer. The 26-year-old’s contract runs out this summer and as it stands, he will be leaving the club at the end of this deal. One club who could look to swoop in for the out of contract Clark is Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Hibs – now managed by former Sunderland boss Jack Ross – are said to be interested in signing Clark on a free transfer this summer. Ross is keen to bring a new winger to Easter Road and St Johnstone winger Drey Wright, also linked with Bristol Rovers, is reportedly on their radar.

Clark, 26, has been with Accrington Stanley since the summer of 2016. In total, the winger has played in 191 games for the club, scoring 29 goals and laying on 36 assists in the process. Clark’s entire career to date has been spent in England but Hibs could look to tempt him North of the border. He started his career with Barnsley, going on to play seven times across all competitions while also spending time on loan with Chesterfield, Scunthorpe United and Hyde. Clark spent two years with Shrewsbury Town before joining Accrington, where he has become a star player in John Coleman’s side.

Now, it awaits to be seen if Clark remains with Accrington Stanley or makes the move to Scotland to link up with Jack Ross and Hibernian.