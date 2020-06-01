Following the news from the Government regarding the return of sporting events behind closed doors from June 1 there has now been an official announcement about the return of the EFL Championship.

The date for the season to be resumed has been provisionally confirmed as June 20 and this will be positive news in particular for West Bromwich Albion fans as they informed their supporters on their official website.

Although June 20 is the date that has been mentioned this will be subject to the strict rules that all safety requirements and Government guidance is met and that clubs receive clearance from their local authorities in order to stage matches at their home grounds.

There could be further regulations discussed with the options of increasing matchday squads to 20 to allow clubs to use five substitutes instead of the usually allocated three due to possible fitness concerns following the extended suspension.

PROVISIONAL DATE

The EFL Chairman Rick Parry said: EFL Chair Rick Parry said: “With Sky Bet Championship Clubs set to return to full-contact training later this week and following Saturday’s Government announcement, we are edging closer towards resuming the 2019/20 EFL season. We have therefore today consulted with the Board’s Championship Directors and agreed to fixtures restarting behind closed doors on 20 June.”

“We must stress that at this stage the date is only provisional and will only be confirmed once we have met all the requirements, as the health, safety and well-being of all participants, staff and supporters remains our top priority.”

“Clearly completing the season in a safe manner is going to require a significant effort by all concerned and, whilst not unprecedented, it will need Clubs to play a significant number of matches over a relatively short period of time.”

This news was sincerely welcomed by Baggies supporters who are eager to see their side win promotion on the pitch and possibly topple Leeds United to clinch the Championship title.

Here is some of the reaction to the news from their supporters:

Great news! Time to get the job done @WBA and get back to where the club belongs. #premierleague — Nigel Quashie Official (@NigelQuashie1) May 31, 2020

Now boys, finish the job we started 👍👍👍 — Barry Moulsdale (@bazabaggie73) May 31, 2020

Now just don’t mess it up boys … please! Oh I’ve missed this sick nervous feeling 🤦‍♀️💙🤍💙🤍 — Helen Morris (@cotsmoreclass) June 1, 2020

Pitch invasion in my living room 💙🙏 — RozzieB (@AoSauntonsands) May 31, 2020

The news we’ve all been waiting for ! — Andy Warner (@warnerchief) May 31, 2020