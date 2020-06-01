According to Football Insider, Leeds United are set to rival West Brom and a host of other clubs in with interest in Argentinian youngster Adolfo Gaich. News of the 21-year-old being on the radar at all first came from a report by Spanish language source TYC Sports that specifically named West Bromwich Albion as an outfit looking out for him.

Córdoba-born Gaich started off his football career with San Lorenzo, the club he is still at now. He moved from San Lorenzo’s B side to the first-team at the start of July 2018.

He’s featured in 27 Superliga games for San Lorenzo, scoring seven goals. 12 of those games and five of those goals have come this season – a season where he also made his full Argentina debut.

That Argentina debut came on the back of 14 Under-20 Argentina caps (seven goals) and six caps (one goal) at Under-23 level.

West Bromwich Albion may be interested in bringing the young striker to The Hawthorns but Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that they will have competition in the shape of Leeds United. Referencing a ‘Leeds source’, Veysey writes that Football Insider has been told that Leeds “have shortlisted Gaich, 21, as they assess potential targets if they are in the top flight next season.”

Gaich would fit the bill for the sort of player that Marcelo Bielsa likes to have in his sides. He is not only a proven goalscorer but he also possesses the physicality to play as a target man whose hold-up play brings others into the game.