Port Vale are hoping to tie up a new contract for winger David Amoo, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The Valiants have already released their retained list as they prepare for next season and have offered the ex-Liverpool, Hull City and Tranmere Rovers man a new deal.

John Askey’s side are also hoping to keep hold of Nathan Smith, Mark Cullen, Shaun Brisley and Tom Conlon.

Their chief executive Colin Garlick has said: “We have been talking to a few of the players, just clarifying one or two points. I think there is a willingness to commit from a number of them. I will mention Mark Cullen and Shaun Brisley and I have also had conversations with a couple of other players’ agents. But until June 16 it is all on their side. They have that period.”

Amoo, who is 28 years old, joined Vale on a free transfer last July and made 37 appearances for them this past season, scoring five goals and gaining three assists.

He started his career as a youngster at Millwall before Liverpool snapped him up in 2007. He went on to play once for the Reds’ first-team and had loan spells away from Anfield at MK Dons, Hull City and Bury.

Amoo left Merseyside on a permanent basis and joined Preston North End in 2012 before stints at Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Partick Thistle and Cambridge United.

He slotted in nicely into Port Vale side this past term and keeping him at the club for next season will be a boost to their chances of success.