Non-league side Colne FC have confirmed on their official club website that former Liverpool, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has taken up a role as goalkeeping coach at the club.

Lancashire-based team Colne FC play their football in the Northern Premier League Divison One North West and ahead of the 2020/21 season, they have made an ambitious addition to their backroom staff. Retired goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, formerly of Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday, has joined the club as goalkeeping coach. Currently managed by Nathan Rooney, Colne have been reshaping their backroom team, making Kirkland the latest addition.

Upon the announcement, the club’s chairman Ryan Haigh spoke to the club’s official website about Kirkland’s arrival. He said:

“I am thrilled at the appointment we have managed to make. Chris’ enthusiasm, passion and desire for the role and interest to be involved at this level of the pyramid impressed me from our first conversation. Nathan is building a brilliant team around him and together with our vision for the club and it’s future, I believe it speaks volumes that people with these reputations want to come to Colne F.C.

“People will probably read this and wonder what’s happening at Colne F.C.! We want to be the best we can and the squad we are assembling gives us a chance when we eventually start again”

Kirkland, 39, registered over 300 career appearances. His most notable stints were with Liverpool (45 appearances, 13 clean sheets), Sheffield Wednesday (90 appearances, 21 clean sheets) and Wigan Athletic (134 appearances, 40 clean sheets). Since retiring, Kirkland has held coaching roles with Port Vale and Liverpool Women. Now, he will be hoping to have an impact on the current crop of goalkeepers at Colne FC.