Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that the Baggies stand a chance of signing West Ham United starlet Grady Diangana in an interview with West Brom News.

The winger has been a real hit at the Hawthorns this season following his summer loan move from the Hammers and has scored five goals and contributed six assists in his time at the Midlands club.

Diangana has struggled with injuries since Christmas but his record before the festive programme was very impressive.

Such were the quality of his performances, there were rumours that West Ham boss David Moyes was looking to recall the youngster but due to the injuries he has suffered, opted against the decision.

Of course, the chances of West Brom being able to sign Diangana on a permanent basis would depend on if West Ham are relegated from the Premier League and the price they would demand for such a promising young player.

Phillips said that Diangana has made a real ‘home’ for himself at the Hawthorns. “If I’m a West Ham manager or owner, I wouldn’t want the kid to go if we got relegated.”

“Ultimately it depends on the kid and what he wants to do. It looks like he’s settled at West Brom and he’s happy there. You’d like to think he’d want a crack in the Premier League with West Brom. It will be interesting to see how that one unfolds once the season is completed.”

It does appear as though the chances of the Baggies being able to sign the 22-year-old are increasingly unlikely at this stage due to the high regard in which he is held at the London Stadium.

David Moyes has already hinted that he wishes to reintegrate Diangana into the Hammers squad and hopes he can have a real part to play in the first-team next season but crazier things have happened in football.