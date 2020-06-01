Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips believes that behind closed doors games may be of benefit to the Baggies as reported by the Express & Star.

It was announced yesterday evening by the EFL that the Championship has a provisional date being June 17 for when the season can restart.

All games will be played without supporters being allowed inside the stadium due to the Coronavirus pandemic but Phillips has claimed that although this will provide a unique atmosphere it could benefit his former side in some ways.

“I think playing behind closed doors is going to impact the game in various ways,” Phillips said. “Of course there is a massive impact on the clubs financially.”

“But from a player’s point of view, when you are growing up you want to be a footballer to prove you are good enough and so that you can showcase your skills. Playing in front of fans, in an atmosphere like you get at The Hawthorns, is what it’s all about.”

“It is absolutely huge that Albion have something to play for. For 37 games they have been excellent. They are on the brink of promotion and they will want to get the job done. They are going to be motivated,” the former West Brom favourite continued.

“But when you are playing for a team with nothing to play for and there is no crowd watching – I think there will be some players who think ‘what’s the point?’ That’s going to affect your performance.”

PRESSURE

It will no doubt be strange for the West Brom players and indeed all players in the Championship to be playing without the backing and support of their fans but Phillips says the added pressure may be less behind closed doors.

“When you walk out on that pitch knowing promotion is within touching distance you do feel pressure,” he continued.

“They know they have to go out and get the job done and get over the line. But without supporters there they may just be able to relax a little bit more and play their own game. And if they are relaxed their quality will come through.”