According to a report from the Daily Record, St Johnstone winger and Bristol Rovers transfer target Drey Wright has turned down a new contract offer from the Scottish Premiership side, opening the door to a move away.

A whole host of players will be out of contract this summer. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, clubs will be left in difficult financial positions and will be unable to offer big new contracts to those with expiring deals. One club who have been dealt a contract blow is Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, opening the door for League One side Bristol Rovers in the process.

St Johnstone offered winger Drey Wright a new deal to try and keep him for another two years, but the 25-year-old has opted to turn the deal down. The new terms were said to include a “brutal pay-cut” and Bristol Rovers – who have been keeping an eye on Wright for a long time now – could swoop in. Wright’s deal expires this summer and will be available on a free transfer.

If Bristol Rovers want to sign Wright, they will need to beat some opposition to his signature. Hibernian – now managed by former Sunderland boss Jack Ross – are also said to be interested in Wright.

Wright has been in Scotland for almost two years now. He joined St Johnstone in 2018 at the end of his deal with Colchester United, where he made his breakthrough into senior football. With Colchester, Wright played in 149 games, scoring nine goals and laying on 13 assists along the way. With St Johnstone, he has scored two and provided four assists in 45 appearances.

With Bristol Rovers interested, will Wright look to make a return to England or will he stay in Scotland?