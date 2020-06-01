Motherwell are in talks with ex-Blackpool and Oldham Athletic defender Charles Dunne over a new contract.

The Scottish Premiership side announced this on their retained list published on their official club website last night.

The Well are releasing former Football League trio Mark Gillespie, Peter Hartley and Richard Tait as free agents this summer, but are hoping to tie down Dunne on a longer deal.

Their boss Stephen Robinson has said: “I’d like to thank every player who is leaving for their efforts during their time at the club. They leave us with our best wishes for the future. Everyone at the club would like to thank those moving on this summer, and wish them all the best.”

Dunne, who is 27 years old, is in discussions with the Scottish side over a potential new short-term contract, with the view to a longer one.

The defender joined Motherwell in 2017 and has been a key player for them since his move. However, he has missed a lot of this past season due to injury.

Dunne started his career at Wycombe Wanderers and broke into their first-team as a youngster, making 49 appearances in all competitions.

He was snapped up by Blackpool in 2013 and spent three years at Bloomfield Road. The London-born man spent time out on loan back at Wycombe and Crawley Town during his Tangerines spell.

Dunne then spent a year at Oldham Athletic before moving up to Scotland to join Motherwell. They are now hoping to keep him above the border for longer.

