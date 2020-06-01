Speaking on the White and Sawyer show on TalkSPORT, Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has expressed his disappointment after three of his players confirmed they will not play for the club when the season returns.

The most significant of those is top scorer Lyle Taylor. Bowyer said “Lyle is one of them and that’s tough for us and for me as the manager. He’s a big player for us. Lyle has said that he’s not going to play because of risk of injury. I don’t think I’m asking too much. He’s a Charlton player, he’s done great for us for two years. In my eyes, you finish what you’ve started. Everyone has their own decision to make. What disappoints me the most, and he’s in a difficult position, is that he wants to play but he’s so worried about being injured that he’s saying he wouldn’t be the same player for me. He’s going to get a life-changing move”

It is not just Taylor but also club captain Chris Solly and on-loan Birmingham City midfielder David Davis “Chris Solly has said the same. [Risk of injury] David Davis says he doesn’t want to come back and play games.”

When the season re-starts on June 20th, Charlton will continue their battle against relegation, the Addicks currently sit 22nd in the Championship table, two points behind 21st placed Hull City, who they were due to face in their next fixture before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All three players contracts were up at the end of the season, Davis would have been going back to Birmingham while both Solly and Taylor’s futures were up in the air, with the latter firmly expected to leave the club this summer.