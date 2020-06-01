Whilst most football fans in the Championship will be rubbing their hands together in anticipation of football coming back, not everyone shares their enthusiasm. One of those is QPR CEO Lee Hoos who vents his spleen with an article on the club website.

The Championship last saw live football with the round of games from March 7. Soon afterwards, sport began to lockdown in reaction to measures taken to combat COVID-19. That was 10 weeks ago and football has only just started to make its way back to anything that can be considered normal.

Training takes a step up this week with contact being allowed for the first time. Yesterday evening the EFL gave a ‘provisional’ green light to get football back underway behind closed doors on June 20. This date depends on the situation being deemed safe enough to restart and also whether Government advice would allow this to happen.

It is a decision which has infuriated QPR CEO Hoos. He responds saying: “I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our Director of Football Les Ferdinand and our manager Mark Warburton.”

Hoos then continues by accusing the EFL of not consulting with clubs or their medical staff over this issue adding: “We were only made aware of the statement 40 minutes before it was made public.”

His feelings on the matter are crystal clear as he says the club “are vehemently opposed to this schedule” and that “we [as a club] are absolutely appaled.”

Hoos says that QPR are not alone in feeling this way after he confirmed that he has spoken to other clubs and officials. It is yet to be seen what the responses are from other clubs but the response of QPR is definitely one based in anger.

Is QPR CEO Lee Hoos right? Is June 20 to oearly to restart?