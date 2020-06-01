Millwall’s play-off charge is back on. The EFL last night confirmed that the Championship will return on the weekend of June 20th, subject to government approval and safety precautions being met.

In a statement last night the EFL said “Following Saturday’s announcement by the Government to allow elite sporting events to return behind closed doors, the EFL has this weekend agreed to a provisional restart date of the weekend of 20 June 2020 for matches in the Sky Bet Championship.

The date is subject to the strict proviso that all safety requirements and Government guidance is met; and that Clubs receive clearance from their local authorities in order to stage matches at their home grounds.

After discussing various approaches, and, the importance of completing the season in a similar timeline to that of the Premier League to avoid any potential issues with promoted and relegated Clubs, the Sky Bet Championship season is set to conclude with the Championship Play-Off Final on or around 30 July 2020. Final details are still to be confirmed following further discussions with the League’s Broadcast partner, Sky Sports.

During the weekend’s discussions it was further agreed to consider changing Regulations to permit the use of five substitutes in the remaining fixtures and, also increasing the matchday squad from 18 to 20 players. Discussions will continue with Championship Clubs in this respect.”

The season has been suspended since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has taken nearly 40,000 lives in the UK.

The Premier League announced that it planned to return on June 17th and the EFL has now confirmed that the Championship will start three days later.

Fixture lists are yet to be produced but it is expected that games will pick up from where they left off. That will mean that Millwall’s first game will be against Gary Rowett’s old side Derby County.

The Lions last played on the 6th March, a 3-0 victory at Nottingham Forest which left them two points outside of the play-off places.

Ever since the suspension of the league both Gary Rowett and the clubs, senior executives have expressed a desire for the season to be completed.

Millwall’s players returned to training last week after certain restrictions were lifted.

It won’t be games as normal, however, games will be forced to take place behind closed doors due to the pandemic.