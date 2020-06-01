Swindon Town are looking around for players for next season, as per journalist Alan Nixon on twitter (see tweet below).

Looking around for players. Trying to find out if there’s a salary cap or not. Current numbers suggested are too low. https://t.co/v0dLpZ1ftT — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 31, 2020

The Robins will be gearing up for life in League One next season with them to go up as champions after the conclusion of the League Two campaign a couple of weeks ago. Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle will join them there, as well as whoever wins the Play-Offs.

Swindon have a few contract situations to address first, with top scorer Eoin Doyle and midfielder Anthony Grant out of contract at the end of this month, amongst others.

Richie Wellen’s side will need to strengthen their squad and bring more numbers in to help compete in the third tier.

Swindon utilised the loan market well this past term and brought in Doyle, Grant (before signing them both permanently in January), Jerry Yates and goalkeeper Stevan Benda. They will be eager to do this again over the coming months and give players who would not otherwise get regular first-team opportunities at the County Ground.

Like many clubs in the Football League, the Robins could delve into the free agent market to look for talent this summer. Many clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two will have to let players go for free this summer but someone else’s loss could be Swindon’s gain.

It will be an interesting few months ahead for Wellen’s side as they look around for potential summer signings to prepare for their return to League One after a three year absence.