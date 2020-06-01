The return date of the Championship was announced yesterday and clubs will be beginning to up their training regimes. However, at the back of many players minds, they will be thinking about next season and where they will be playing. Out of contract duo, Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox have been attracting plenty of interest from Premier League clubs according to TEAMtalk.

A source close to Sheffield Wednesday has revealed that there are currently eight teams chasing striker Fletcher and full-back Fox. Included in the interested teams are Premier League duo; Burnley and Norwich. Now, Championship teams Derby, Stoke and West Brom are all interested in signing the experienced striker.

Fletcher has been a key member of Garry Monk’s side this season, scoring 13 goals in 23(3) appearances. An average of a goal every other game is a very good return and Fletcher will be really looking to kick on and try and hit that 20 goal mark when the season resumes in a couple of weeks. As well as having an eye for goal, Fletcher is generally a nuisance for defenders, winning 5.8 aerial battles per game. An area Fletcher may be looking to improve in is his pass completion rate, this currently stands at 61.4%.

Morgan Fox has also been a key player for Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday this season. Like Fletcher, Fox has gained plenty of interest from Premier League sides due to his performances this season. In his 24(2) appearances, the attacking left-back has chipped in with a couple of goals and assists. Fox has averaged 2.1 tackles per game, with under one foul a game. The Welshman also finds himself in the right place the right time, he completes 2.1 clearances and 0.5 blocks per game.

Wednesday would certainly be at a loss if the duo were to leave. Wednesday may struggle to sign a player that can score the goals that Fletcher has scored this season. Fox has been one of the most consistent players for The Owls this season.

TEAMtalk understands Wednesday would like to extend the duo’s stay but contract negotiations have been difficult. With the experience Fletcher has, he will have quite high wage demands and with the financial constraints caused by Covid-19 it is unlikely Wednesday can match these. Likewise, Welsh ace Morgan Fox looks like he will be heading out the door as Wednesday are having difficulties in agreeing a contract extension.