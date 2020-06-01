Blackburn Rovers are likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the upcoming summer transfer window and Motherwell’s departing goalkeeper Mark Gillespie is the man they should look to fill in the gap between the sticks.

Loaned in ‘keeper Christian Walton will be returning to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion this summer and is expected to be given the chance to fight for a spot in the Seagulls’ side. When Walton leaves, Jayson Leutwiler will be the only senior ‘keeper left at the club.

Tony Mowbray will need to bring in another ‘keeper and the man he should turn to is Motherwell’s Mark Gillespie. Motherwell confirmed on their official club website last week that he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract, meaning he will be available for a bargain deal this summer.

In his time with the club, the former Walsall and Carlisle United man kept 25 clean sheets in 67 appearances. 16 clean sheets came this season, playing in 38 games for the Scottish Premiership side. Gillespie’s 11 League clean sheets puts him behind only Rangers’ Allan McGregor and Fraser Forster of Celtic in the clean sheet standings. Gillespie has also saved 47% of the penalties he faced during his time with the club.

Gillespie has already attracted interest ahead of the summer. The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Premier League side Newcastle United in April (as per a report from The Sun).

Gillespie already has experience of the Football League at League One and Two levels, but is yet to test himself in the Championship, His form in Scotland – especially in the 2019/20 campaign – shows that he is ready to test himself in the second tier. With clubs being forced to cut costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackburn will have to be shrewd in their transfer business.

Gillespie could prove to be a clever signing for Blackburn, as they look to bring in a new number one for as little money as possible. Would you welcome a move for Mark Gillespie this summer, Blackburn fans?

Would you like to see Blackburn move for Mark Gillespie this summer?