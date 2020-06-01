Speaking on Leeds United’s official Twitter page, Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has said that it was a “no-brainer” to leave West Brom to make the move to Elland Road back in January 2018.

💬 You asked the questions, and Tyler has answered! This is #AskTyRo… https://t.co/JZuGQ0BLeE — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 30, 2020

Welsh starlet Tyler Roberts was with West Brom for his entire youth career. The forward made his way through the club’s youth academy before breaking into senior football during loan spells with the likes of Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall.

After returning from his loan spell with Walsall in January 2017, Roberts hoped that he would be brought into the West Brom first-team picture. However, he instead left the club on a permanent basis, joining Leeds United.

Now, Roberts has provided an insight into his decision to swap West Brom for Leeds United, saying it was a “no-brainer” to make the move to Elland Road. He said:

“I was at West Brom and I had just come back from a loan at Walsall and I kind of wanted to try and cement a first-team place at West Brom. When it kind of got made obvious it was not going to happen that season, or maybe the next season after, I had had enough of going out on loan.



“I wanted to settle and try and fight for a spot. Leeds were interested and they said I would be part of the first team. Obviously, it is a massive club and it was a no-brainer for me.”

And, as they promised, Leeds United have had Roberts in the first-team since his arrival. Injury problems have limited his involvement at times but the 21-year-old has notched up 45 appearances along the way, scoring six goals and laying on six assists.

At just 21, Roberts still has plenty of potential to become a star player for Leeds in the future. Fans will be looking forward to seeing him kick on as promotion to the Premier League starts to look more and more likely.