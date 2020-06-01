Frenchman Philippe Montanier only took charge of 30 games as Nottingham Forest manager, lasting from June 2016 to January 2017.

Here we take a look at who Philippe Montanier made his first five signings as Nottingham Forest, delving into how they fared during their time at the City Ground and looking at where they are now.

1. Apostolos Vellios – striker

Greek striker Apostolos Vellios – formerly of Everton – joined Nottingham Forest from Iraklis Thessaloniki to become Montanier’s first signing at the club. The big Greek forward didn’t fare too well, netting six goals in 28 appearances in his first campaign before falling out of favour. Vellios now plays back in Greece with Atromitos Athens, where he has scored eight in 29.

2. Thomas Lam – defender

Finnish defender Thomas Lam was Montanier’s second signing as Nottingham Forest boss, joining on a free transfer from PEC Zwolle. Lam had spent his entire career in The Netherlands and went on to play 21 times across all competitions for Forest before being sent back to Holland on loan in 2017. Lam spent a year on loan with FC Twente before leaving for nothing in 2018 to return to PEC Zwolle, where he remains to this day.

3. Stephen Henderson – goalkeeper

The goalkeeper has had his fair share of clubs over the course of his career Nottingham Forest became his 11th when Montanier made him signing number three. Henderson spent three years on the books at the City Ground, spending time out on loan with Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers. In total, Henderson played 16 times for Forest, keeping three clean sheets. He is now at Crystal Palace, where he is third-choice ‘keeper behind Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey.

4. Damien Perquis – defender

Former Poland international Damien Perquis was nearing the end of his career when he joined Nottingham Forest in 2016. He joined on a free transfer from FC Toronto to bolster Montanier’s defensive ranks. Perquis played 19 times and scored two goals in all competitions before being released at the end of the season. The defender went on to join GFC Ajaccio and retired in the summer of 2019.

5. Hildeberto Pereira – full-back

Full-back has been said to be Hildeberto’s main position, but in his loan spell with Nottingham Forest, he played all over the place. After becoming Philippe Montanier’s fifth signing, the former Benfica youngster went on to play in 25 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and laying on two assists. Pereira played at right-back and right-wing, also featuring in an attacking midfield role at times. Now, still only 24, Pereira is with Vitoria Setubal after spending time in Poland with Legia Warsaw and a brief loan spell with Northampton Town.

Nottingham Forest fans, how do you rate Montanier's first five signings?