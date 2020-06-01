A report from the Liverpool Echo has said that Everton will give Huddersfield Town loan man Jonas Lossl the chance to challenge for the number one spot at Goodison Park, dashing any Huddersfield hopes of a second return.

Back in March, Huddersfield Town chief executive Mark Devlin discussed the Terriers’ chances of bringing Jonas Lossl back on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window. Speaking to Examiner Live, Devlin admitted that a deal would be very unlikely due to his wages despite suggesting they would like to do so.

But now, their chances have been almost completely ruled out. The Liverpool Echo has claimed that Lossl will be given the chance to battle it out with Jordan Pickford for the starting spot in between the sticks. Lossl was initially let out on loan having been unable to dislodge Pickford but it is claimed that he will get the chance to do so once he returns from his loan spell with Huddersfield.

Lossl, 31, returned to Huddersfield in January in a loan deal until the end of the season. He had only left the club in the summer prior but having not made a first-team Everton appearance, he left in search of game time. In total, Lossl has played in 79 games for Huddersfield, keeping 17 clean sheets in the process.

Huddersfield Town fans, will you be sad to see the back of Lossl for a second time? Or are you looking forward to him leaving and seeing who the next number one will be?

How do you feel about Everton's stance over Lossl?