Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday’s Morgan Fox but face competition from the Premier League and Scotland according to a report from TeamTalk.

The 26-year-old defender, who was capped by the Wales U21s on seven occasions, signed for Wednesday from Charlton Athletic. He had a tough start to life at Hillsborough as he was criticised by the fans for a poor level of performance. However, he has improved a lot over the last few years and has become an integral part of their first team.

While Fox has been a top player for Wednesday recently, they may lose him this summer. His contract is set to expire in the summer and the Owls will find it tough to keep him. Wednesday are going to be tightening their budget a lot over the next few months, partly because of the Coronavirus pandemic preventing fans from buying tickets and the overall reduction of the budget in order to comply with Financial Fair Play. And with Fox wanting a better deal, the Welshman might end up becoming a free agent soon.

This has interested a number of teams with two of Wednesday’s rivals in the Sky Bet Championship looking to sign Fox. Both Middlesbrough and West Brom, the latter of which could be promoted depending on how the season ends, are interested in the left-back after being impressed with his form this season. However, they face stiff competition as both Bournemouth, Burnley and Norwich City from the Premier League are interested in signing Fox while Scottish giants Rangers are also looking into moving for him.

