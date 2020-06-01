Derby County, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion are interested in making a move to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s Steven Fletcher according to a report from TeamTalk.

The 33-year-old striker, who has been capped 33 times by Scotland, signed for the Owls from Sunderland on a free transfer back in 2016. While the Owls have declined over the years Fletcher has been at the club, with the Scot scoring in the play-off semi-final in his first season and the team have been stuck in mid-table since, he has been a popular player at Hillsborough. He has scored 13 goals this season and has been a fan favourite despite the overall struggles of the team.

But there is a chance Fletcher might leave Wednesday this summer. Despite his good form, he is likely to have be one of the club’s highest earners due to his Premier League history. Even before the Coronavirus pandemic forced teams everywhere to tighten their budgets, Wednesday have been making their’s smaller for a while due to several problems they have had with Financial Fair Play. This means there is a risk they might end up losing Fletcher.

And even if Fletcher is in the twilight years of his career, teams across the Sky Bet Championship are lining up to sign a reliable striker on a free transfer. Derby, Stoke and West Brom are all interested in signing the Scottish international. The three Championship teams will also be tightening their budgets but expect to have the space to fit in a striker who has been solid at this level for many years now.

