He is known as El Loco. There are tales of him confronting opposition fans with a hand grenade after they banging on his door after his side had beaten theirs. Leeds United fans know him simply as God. Here, in a Mundodeportivo article, Marcelo Bielsa’s former captain at Athletic Bilbao comments on what memories he was left with.

It’s been two seasons now since Marcelo Bielsa sashayed into Elland Road and changed the Whites fortunes for the better. Under Paul Heckingbottom, they had finished 2017/18 by limping to miserable, midtable mediocrity.

Bielsa’s coming to Leeds United has reinvigorated the Whites, woken the sleeping giant they are from their slumber. Everything is now done the Bielsa way and the results are there, in performances, on the pitch.

His former captain at Basque club Bilbao, Iker Munian reflects on just what memories Bielsa left him with saying that El Loco: “left a great memory“. One thing that he mentions is the extent of Bielsa’s knowledge of the game. Commenting on this he adds: “He is the coach I know who knows the most about football in everything: concepts, analysis, videos … He has everything under control.”

This control aspect can be seen to this day at Elland Road where everything has been shaped to fit with Bielsa’s footballing ethos. It is this attention to detail, the minutiae of the game, that Bielsa has used to micromanage Leeds United from mediocre to magnificent.

The brilliance of the man can be measured in the way that he responded to the SpyGate saga by treating the assembled press to a scouting and coaching masterclass by PowerPoint. Not one reporter or player or anyone to have come into contact with him has said anything other than the man is a genius.

Leeds United fans know this and are glad of it.