Motherwell have released ex-Carlisle United and Walsall goalkeeper mark Gillespie, as announced by their official club website.

The stopper will depart as a free agent after two seasons with the Scottish Premiership side.

The Well have also announced Ronan Ferguson, Peter Hartley, Christian Ilic, Adam Livingstone, Christy Manzinga and Richard Tait will also be leaving the club when their deals expire this summer.

Their boss Stephen Robinson has said: “I’d like to thank every player who is leaving for their efforts during their time at the club.They leave us with our best wishes for the future. Everyone at the club would like to thank those moving on this summer, and wish them all the best.”

Gillespie, who is 28 years old, joined Motherwell in 2018 and has been their first choice ‘keeper over the past two seasons.

He started his career as a youngster at Newcastle United and rose up through the youth ranks with the North-East side before moving to Carlisle United at the age of 16.

The 6ft 3inc stopper became a key player for the Cumbrians and went onto make 180 appearances for the League Two side before leaving in 2017.

He linked up with Walsall for a season in League One before moving up to Scotland to join Motherwell two years ago.

Gillespie, like many other players at the moment, now finds himself looking for a new club. Could he return to Carlisle this summer? They need a new ‘keeper after releasing Adam Collin.

Would you like your club to sign Gillespie?