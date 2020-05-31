Ex-Barcelona and Manchester city midfielder Geovanni has reminded his Instagram followers of a trial spell at Portsmouth 13 years ago.

The Brazilian was rejected by the now League One side after a trial in 2007 and subsequently joined Manchester City that summer. He has today posted a photo of himself playing in a Pompey shirt with the caption ‘Portsmouth!’ on his Instagram story.

Geovanni, who is now 40 years old, has retired from playing and lives back in Brazil.

He moved to England 13 years ago having previously played for Cruzeiro, Barcelona and Benfica. Manchester City took a chance on him and he spent a season with them in the Premier League, making 20 appearances and scoring three goals, one of which was in the Manchester derby.

Geovanni then swapped to top flight newcomers Hull City in 2008 and became a hit with the Yorkshire side. He scored 13 goals in 65 games for the Tigers.

He left the KCOM Stadium in 2010 and has since finished his career after stints at San Jose Earthquakes, Vitoria, América and Clube Atlético Bragantino.

Geovanni played for Portsmouth in a friendly game during their 2007 pre-season but they decided against offering him a contract. They went onto finish 8th and win the FA Cup that year under Harry Redknapp before going down two years after.

Manchester City and Hull City fans remember Geovanni’s time at their clubs fondly. City fans mainly because of his goal against United, but for the Tigers it was the basic fact of having a Brazilian playing for them in the Premier League.

He scored iconic goals for Hull against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in their first season ever in the top flight.