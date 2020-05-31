After links to youngsters Adil Aouchiche and Tanguy Kouassi of Paris Saint-Germain comes news that Leeds United are being linked to another PSG youngster – 17-year-old defender Thierno Balde via French source L’Equipe.

The huge French media giant state that the young French-Guinean defender, who can play as a right-back or right wing-back, has been offered a contract by PSG but that discussions between the two parties “are continuing.”

A potential spanner in the works for PSG, report L’Equipe, could come from domestic interest in the youngster from Saint-Etienne and external interest from Premier League Southampton and Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds United who L’Equipe say “have notably expressed their interest in this matter.”

Balde’s contract is due to expire at the end of next month and PSG obviously thinks enough of the youngster’s potential to offer him a new deal. Should he not feel an extended stay in the French capital is worthwhile, he will walk away from one of football’s world giants as a free agent.

The teen defender is a member of PSG’s Under-19s and has appeared in four games in this season’s UEFA Youth League. The games have been against Real Madrid (18 mins), Club Brugge (90 mins and 72 mins) and Galatasaray (90 mins). In these games, he has appeared in his familiar right-back position as well as moving infield as a central defender.

He was also promoted to the Under-23s and sat on the bench for the 3-2 Premier League International Cup loss to Liverpool. The fact that PSG was willing to promote him goes to show the confidence that they have in his abilities.

Leeds United are a side well versed in bringing in and bringing on young talent. Many such as Jordan Stevens, Leif Davis and Jamie Shackleton have been given runouts this season. Also, in Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds has one of the foremost football coaches in world football and that could prove to be a huge draw for a youngster such as Balde and his representatives.