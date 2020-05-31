Speaking to Blackburn Rovers’ official club website, Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has said that it has been good to be back in training, adding that everyone is ready for the season to restart.

Before football’s shutdown in March, Blackburn Rovers were on a late push for the Championship play-off spots. Rovers first half of the season was rather mediocre but an upturn in form since the turn of the year left them within three points of the top six at the time of the suspension.

Now, with Championship players returning to training, it seems they are gearing up for a return to the action. Blackburn Rovers will be ready for the return, says midfielder Bradley Johnson. Johnson spoke to the club’s official website about the return to training, saying he and his teammates are ready and raring to go for the return. He said:

“It’s been good to be back, because we’ve been off for quite a while. It’s been good to come back in, see the lads, get back on the grass and do some work together.

“Aside from that, we’re all doing fine. We’re keeping distance and there’s four of us in a group. We see the lads in passing and say hello, but it’s just been a case of coming in to train and then going home. We’re used to playing against each other, training hard, tackling, that sort of thing.

“I’m sure the EFL and PFA will sort out meetings soon to decide when we can come back into contact, but everyone’s raring to go to get the games back underway.”

Blackburn were hit with the news that captain Elliott Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and Johnson went on to admit that he was hit hard by the news. Johnson went on to wish him teammate well, saying:

“With what happened with Benno earlier in the week, that put a downer on things a little bit, but he’s feeling fine and has no symptoms. It’s unfortunate that these things creep up on you without you knowing, but he’s fine and is at home.

“I was shocked when I heard the news. He’s a big character in our changing room and we’re a really tight group in there. We all wish him well and look forward to welcoming him back once his self-isolation period is over.”

Providing the Championship restarts as hopes, do you think Blackburn Rovers will be able to break into the top six? Rovers sit in 10th place as it stands, three points away from the top six with nine games remaining. Tough matches against the likes of Leeds United and West Brom are still to be played, as are games against Luton Town and Barnsley.

Do you think Blackburn Rovers can secure a play-off spot this season?